German warship wreck off Kent coast given heritage protection | Culture

The wreck of a German battleship that sank within the Channel in 1878 after being unintentionally rammed has been given heritage protection.

Historic England mentioned a memorial in a Folkestone cemetery to the 284 males who misplaced their lives on the SMS Grosser Kurfürst would even be listed at Grade II.

The announcement shines mild on a captivating if tragic episode in 19th-century naval historical past. In 1878 Britain and Germany have been at peace and the Grosser Kurfürst and the König Wilhelm, one other German warship, have been making ready for annual summer time coaching workout routines off the coast of Kent.

The warships got here throughout a pair of crusing ships and tried to get out of their approach. A scarcity of room for manoeuvre led to the König Wilhem ramming into the Grosser Kurfürst.

“These ships are ironclad so they are really big, tough, strong and heavy,” mentioned Hefin Meara, a maritime archaeologist at Historic England. “[The König Wilhelm] collided and tore a great big hole in the side of the Grosser Kurfürst and it went down in minutes; there was no chance for it at all.”

Approximately 500 crew have been on board. Some have been rescued by Kent fishing boats. A complete of 284 males died, with our bodies washing on to the shore for days to return. Most would have been under deck when the collision occurred. Many of the recovered our bodies have been interred in Cheriton Road cemetery in Folkestone and a memorial, paid for by German sailors, was made by the sculptor Eduard Lürssen.









The memorial in Folkestone, Kent, to the 284 Germans who died on the Grosser Kurfürst. Photograph: Historic England/PA



The shipwreck has been scheduled and added to the nationwide heritage checklist for England, which implies leisure divers can dive the wreck however its contents have protection.

Meara mentioned it was fairly an uncommon ship, and because it was mendacity the wrong way up on the seabed, “the chances are a lot of that superstructure is going to be preserved. It might be squashed but it hasn’t been exposed to the tides so there is a lot of interesting information to be gained.”

There are about 6,000 identified shipwrecks in England’s coastal waters and documentary information for about 32,000. The Grosser Kurfürst is fascinating as a result of it falls in an experimental interval of naval warfare, between picket crusing ships with cannons and the Dreadnought battleships of the primary world struggle.

The MP for Folkestone and Hythe, Damian Collins, welcomed the information. “The monument is an important reminder of Anglo-German friendship and solidarity in times of disaster, to be remembered as well as times of enmity.”