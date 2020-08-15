German union IG Metall backs four-day week to save jobs By Reuters





BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s biggest trade union, IG Metall, on Saturday proposed working out for a relocation to a four-day week to assistance protect jobs versus financial fallout from the coronavirus crisis and structural shifts in the vehicle market.

IG Metall, which represents 2.3 million staff members in the metal working and electrical sectors, frequently makes needs that set standards for wage settlements in those markets and beyond.

“The four-day week… could make it possible to keep industrial jobs instead of scrapping them,” its leader Joerg Hofman informed the Sueddeutsche Zeitung daily.

The coronavirus crisis has actually put some 300,000 jobs at threat in Germany’s metal and electrical market, an IG Metall board member stated last month.

The progressive switch to electrical cars and trucks likewise threatens 10s of countless engine and transmission production jobs in Germany.

Hofman stated that, if business concurred to cut working time, staff members must not always see their income cut by the very same quantity or they would not be able to manage to work less hours.

He stated business had an interest in cutting hours instead of laying off personnel, as this would enable them to keep knowledgeable employees and save redundancy expenses.

Hofman likewise contacted the federal government to extend short-time …