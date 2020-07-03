German student who broke into Australian Museum is charged with breaking into woman’s flat

A German student who broke into the Australian Museum during a booze-fuelled night-out has been charged with breaking into a woman’s apartment and sexually touching her.

Paul Kuhn, 25, was arrested after that he allegedly broke into a condo in Pyrmont, Sydney in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Police allege he climbed into the 21-year-old woman’s apartment by scaling on her behalf balcony after he had left her flat earlier in the night, based on News Corp.

The so-called incident uses Kuhn, who is in Australia on a student visa, broke into the Australian Museum, where that he took selfies with dinosaurs and rifled through storage spaces.

German student Paul Kuhn (pictured) is accused of breaking into a woman’s flat just weeks after being sentenced for museum break-in

Paul Kuhn shown in CCTV of the previous break-in in which that he wandered the levels of the Australian Museum and took selfies with exhibits including a Tyrannosaurus-Rex skull

The so-called incident on July 2 unfolded when a group, including Kuhn, left a St George pub at about 2am and travelled to the woman’s flat.

The group later left the apartment but Kuhn allegedly returned right after and performed the assault.

Kuhn, from Ultimo in inner-Sydney, was then arrested the next day at about 1am at the same St George pub.

He was charged with aggravated break and enter, commit a critical indictable offence and sexually touching someone else without consent.

He fronted Central Local Court on Friday where that he was granted conditional bail despite the prosecutor arguing that he was a flight risk and he’d recently been sentenced over yet another break-in offence.

‘Quite recently the offender was convicted of a break and enter offence and whilst on that community corrections order he is now purported to have committed this fresh offence – the nature that is much larger than the previous offence,’ the prosecutor said.

On May 10, Kuhn was given a 12-month Community Corrections Order and a $500 fine for his late-night break-in at the museum in central Sydney.

The court heard how Kuhn was fuelled by booze when that he decided to climb the scaffolding into the building, entering through a fire escape door.

Paul Kuhn (pictured) has been in Australia for two years on a student visa form Germany

The international student wandered through various quantities of the building, which is under renovation and took selfies with multiple exhibits.

At one point that he stuck his head inside a dinosaur skull to take a selfie. When he finally left the museum he stole a framed painting and an Akubra hat

Kuhn’s lawyer for that case Steven Mercael said his client’s escapades were fuelled by alcohol and that his client had since called the museum to apologise.

Kuhn had been in Australia for more than couple of years and hoped to stay longer, he said.

Magistrate Jennifer Price said the need to protect town and its assets was paramount.

Despite Kuan’s ‘general good character and insufficient criminal record’ a conviction was recorded to deter others from committing similar crimes, she said.

Kuhn’s defence lawyer for the most recent so-called offence, Matthew Bogunovich, told the court he and the so-called victim had shared ‘intimate contact’ at the George St pub on the night of the so-called offence and Kuhn didn’t have a brief history of violence.

‘The two kissed more than once, and ultimately there is just one occasion Mr Kuhn is expressly told to leave the (woman’s) flat and he leaves shortly after that,’ Mr Bogunovich said.

‘Her leg was touched, her upper thigh was stroked twice, it went no longer than that. It’s not even close to being at the very best end of the seriousness of the offending.’

He was granted bail with conditions including that he surrender his passport, are accountable to police, and never go close to the victim’s residence.

He will front court again in August.