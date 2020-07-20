German states wants US troops to remain – Panorama

Four states in southern Germany have appealed to the US congress not to withdraw American troops, EUobserver reports.

The request follows promises by US president Donald Trump to cut the number of US troops in Germany by 9,500, to 25,000.

The troops are based in Bavaria, Hesse, Baden-Wuerttemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate. In their letter, all four states demanded the US congress “secure the US presence in Germany and Europe in the future.”