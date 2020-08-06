“German Siberia” weather could impact Nurbugring race

F1 revealed last month it would be going back to the Nurburgring this year after including the track as part of its heavily-revised calendar.

The track will host the inaugural Eifel Grand Prix on 11 October, marking its very first F1 race because 2013 when it last hosted the German Grand Prix.

Vettel won the last race at the Nurburgring for Red Bull, marking his sole house grand prix win to date in F1.

The statement instantly caused concerns about the weather conditions in the Eifel mountains area, with typical temperature levels just relaxing 10 ºC in October.

Asked about the return of the race, Ferrari motorist Vettel joked that it was “called German Siberia for a reason”, and stated the weather would definitely be a tough element of the race weekend.

“We can expect anything,” Vettel stated. “We can anticipate if we are fortunate 20 degrees, however it could likewise be close to no, so it will be an obstacle however.

” I believe it is an excellent track and I have excellent memories. Last time we existed I won, so I’m eagerly anticipating returning.

“It is a truly intriguing and great track to drive and with these automobiles particularly it ought to be a great deal of enjoyable.

” I believe the weather will contribute. It would be a surprise if it didn’t.”

