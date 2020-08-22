German scientists stage concert experiment By Reuters





LEIPZIG, Germany (Reuters) – Around 1,500 volunteers geared up with face masks, hand disinfectant and tracking devices went to an indoor concert in Germany on Saturday as part of a research study to mimic how the unique coronavirus spreads in big events.

As part of the so-called Restart19 research study, scientists from the University Medical Center in Halle wish to learn how cultural and sporting occasions can securely occur without positioning a danger to the population.

Volunteers were handed protective facemasks of the type generally utilized in medical facilities and bottles of flurorescent hand sanitizer at the concert of German singer-songwriter Tim Bendzko in an indoor arena in Leipzig.

“I am extremely satisfied with the discipline displayed by the participants,” Stefan Moritz, the head of the research study, informed a press conference after theconcert “I was surprised how disciplined everyone was in wearing masks.”

He stated outcomes of the research study, which is being funded by the states of Saxony and Saxony-Anhalt, were anticipated in 4-6 weeks.

The individuals were likewise provided contact tracers to assist track the range in between concertgoers and to determine in which parts of the arena, such as entryway halls and grandstands, individuals may crowd too carefully together.

Researchers …