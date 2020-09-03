German prosecutor drops Wirecard investigation into FT reporters

The Munich prosecutor has actually dropped its investigation into 2 Financial Times reporters, who were implicated by the German monetary guard dog of possible market control over their reports about accounting abnormalities at payments processor Wirecard.

The prosecution workplace in Munich stated on Thursday it had “suspended the investigative proceedings” versus the 2 FT reporters after they “did not reveal sufficient evidence to support the suspicious facts” raised by BaFin, the German guard dog.

BaFin stated on Thursday that it had “no objection” to the prosecutor dropping its investigation into the FT reporters. It included that its parallel criminal problem versus short-sellers declaring market control on Wirecard shares was still continuous.

The relocation comes 10 weeks after Wirecard stated insolvency, having actually confessed that about EUR1.9 bn in money was missing out on from its accounts. Its collapse, which has actually turned into among Germany’s greatest monetary scandals, followed years of reports by the FT that Wirecard’s accounts were deceptive.

The Munich prosecutor stated its examinations discovered that the FT’s reports “are generally proper and a minimum of from the perspective of the details offered at the time, it was neither incorrect nor deceptive. There …