‘German Maddie’ linked to prime McCann suspect

Suspect linked to ‘German Madeleine’s’ disappearance



The prime suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann was linked to the case of a missing child in his native Germany eight years later that has never been solved. Inga Gehricke, five, vanished during a family outing on May 2, 2015. The suspect, referred to as Christian B, was in the area the previous day, it is claimed. The mystery has frequently been compared to that of Madeleine’s abduction in Praia da Luz on May 3, 2007. No trace has ever been found of either young girl with no one has ever been charged. Read how the Gehricke family had been having a barbecue one Saturday evening in a forest in Wilhelmshof, a district of Stendal, when Inga disappeared, resulting in a huge search.

The Scotland Yard team investigating the disappearance of Madeleine have identified several key locations around the resort of Praia da Luz. So much has happened in the 13 years since Madeleine’s disappearance. Click here for a timeline of the key events. You can read everything we know about the German prime suspect in her disappearance.

Barnier: Last-minute Brexit deal will come in October

The EU’s chief negotiator has said he is optimistic the next round of Brexit talks – which may be face-to-face for initially since March – could see a breakthrough. Speaking from Brussels today, Michel Barnier confirmed there have been “no significant progress” in the latest round of talks, accusing the united kingdom of “backtracking” on commitments made in the political declaration. Yet he’s hopes of finding “some common ground” by early autumn. The chief negotiator said the united kingdom had “not shown any true will” to explore compromises on fisheries. David Frost, the UK’s chief negotiator, needed both sides to “intensify and accelerate our work” to meet with the deadlines. Our politics liveblog has the latest.

UK’s grim death milestone but infection rate halves

The UK has surpassed a grim milestone today, with more than 40,000 deaths of people who tested positive for Covid-19 since the pandemic began, according to the Department for Health and Social Care. However, data from the Office for National Statistics shows infections in the community have more than halved in a week. There were 53,000 people infected at any given time between May 17 and May 30 – a fall of 60pc on the prior week. The number of people infected in England has fallen to around 5,600 new infections a day from around 8,000 reported last week – fewer than one in 1,000. At this evening’s Downing Street press conference, Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced all hospital visitors and outpatients will have to wear face coverings.

At a glance: More coronavirus headlines

Also in the news today

Police violence | Donald Trump gave a rambling press conference on the day the usa published surprisingly positive job numbers, but referred to the George Floyd protests saying “this is a great day for George”. Our liveblog will have updates on the Black Lives Matter protests. US Editor Ben Riley-Smith recounts what it has been like covering the mayhem on Mr Trump’s doorstep over the last week. Meanwhile, two police officers in Buffalo have already been suspended after a video showed them shoving a 75-year-old man to the ground, leaving him in a serious condition.

You Are Not Alone – Getting you through the crisis



Comment and analysis

Video: Protesters clash with police in Mexico



Protesters in Mexico called for authorities to be held responsible for the death in custody of a person allegedly arrested over maybe not wearing a face mask in public places. Crowds in Guadalajara – the country’s second biggest city and capital of the state of Jalisco – vandalised buildings, including the palace, and set fire to several police cars. Six police were injured in the demonstrations, including one set unstoppable. See what happened.