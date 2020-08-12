German Health Minister blasts Russian Covid-19 vaccine

If Covid-19 had very first emerged in Taiwan, the United States or any other open society, it “would have gone very differently,” United States Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar stated in a teleconference from Taipei on Wednesday.

“It would have been reported to public health authorities who would have shared that information with the public and with medical professionals, even more important, it would have been reported in a timely, accurate and transparent manner, under the International Health Regulations, under which Taiwan has been a model of compliance on information sharing,” Azar stated.

Azar met Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing- wen, the Health and Welfare Minister Chen Shih- chung and members of the Taiwan CDC to talk about Covid-19 throughout his three-day journey to the self-ruled island, the highest-level go to by a United States cabinet authorities in 4 years.

“My visit to Taiwan is a recognition of its success in combating Covid-19, and a testament to our shared beliefs that open democratic societies are best equipped to combat infectious disease threats like Covid-19,” Azar stated.

Criticizing China: In contrast to his appreciation for Taiwan, Azar was extremely important of the method China dealt with the preliminary break out.