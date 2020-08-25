German economy shrank by record 9.7% quarter-on-quarter in second quarter By Reuters

©Reuters Homeless guy is visualized in front of a pawnshop in Berlin
BERLIN (Reuters) – The German economy contracted by a record 9.7% in the second quarter as personal intake, financial investments and exports all collapsed at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the stats workplace stated on Tuesday in a small upward-revision to an earlier quote.
The stats workplace had actually approximated in a flash GDP reading released previously that the economy shrank by 10.1% in the April-June duration.
