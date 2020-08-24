German doctors say tests indicate Kremlin critic Navalny was poisoned By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters SUBMIT PICTURE: Russian opposition political leader Alexei Navalny participates in a rally to mark the fifth anniversary of opposition political leader Boris Nemtsov’s murder and to object versus proposed modifications to the nation’s constitution, in Moscow



By Michael Nienaber and Joseph Nasr

BERLIN (Reuters) – German doctors dealing with Russia opposition figure Alexei Navalny at a Berlin medical facility stated on Monday that medical checkups suggested he was poisoned prior to collapsing on an airplane in Russia recently.

Navalny, a critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was flown to Germany for treatment onSaturday The Kremlin has stated it was uncertain what triggered Navalny to fall ill which preliminary tests did disappoint he was poisoned, as his assistants charged.

Berlin’s Charite medical facility stated a group of doctors there had actually analyzed him in information after his arrival.

“Clinical findings indicate poisoning with a substance from the group of cholinesterase inhibitors,” the medical facility stated in a declaration.

“The specific substance involved remains unknown, and a further series of comprehensive testing has been initiated.”

Navalny has actually been a thorn in the Kremlin’s side for more than a years, exposing what he states is top-level graft and mobilising …