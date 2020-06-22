German COVID-19 infection rate jumps to 2.88 after meat plant outbreak – Panorama

Germany’s COVID-19 transmission rate has risen dramatically following outbreaks in meat processing plants and among religious communities, Euronews reports.

The latest report from Germany’s public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), published on Sunday puts the four-day infection rate, the R-value, at 2.88, up from 1.79 on Saturday. On June 18, it stood at 0.86.

The 7-day R-value has meanwhile risen to 2.03 from 1.55, having stood at 1.00 the prior day.

The R-value measures the number of people an infected person might pass the virus on to. If it is equal to one, this means that one person is infecting another one.

More than 1,000 employees of a meat processing plant have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district of Guetersloh, in the state of North-Rhine-Westphalia. The plant has been temporarily closed and employees, along with members of the households, have now been put under quarantine. Local schools also have be closed.

Several schools were also closed in Magdeburg, in the north-eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt, while several buildings in the administrative centre, Berlin, were placed under quarantine following an outbreak linked to members of a religious community. So far, 85 cases are linked to this outbreak.

Other localised clusters were reported among members of religious communities in the states of Hesse and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and in retirement homes.

Germany has widely been viewed as doing much better than other European Union countries in its effort to contain the life-threatening virus thanks to early mass-testing and an aggressive contact tracing system.

Nearly 8,900 deaths have now been reported in the united states since the start of the pandemic and 191,272 people have tested positive according to a tally kept by the Johns Hopkins University.