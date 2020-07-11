German club plans mass virus testing to fill stadium again

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Union wants to implement the plan with time for the very first home league game of the new season, which could be as soon as Sept. 18. Other clubs have experimented with socially distanced seating plans, but more than 80% of the capability at Union’s stadium includes terraces where fans stand close together.

“Our stadium experience doesn’t work with social distancing, and if we aren’t allowed to sing and shout, then it’s not Union,” club president Dirk Zingler said in a statement.

“We want to ensure as most useful we can that nobody is infected at our sold-out stadium – this applies to Union club members and the away supporters.

“To implement this kind of plan can be an enormous organizational and economic challenge, which we are happy to tackle with all our may possibly. It implies that we as a football club will carry the expense of implementing the necessary measures ourselves.”

The club’s plan is more ambitious than those of other German clubs as it relies on mass testing as opposed to social distancing. It faces significant obstacles. Germany features a comparatively large testing convenience of the coronavirus, but the pre-game surge popular in Berlin would be a new challenge.

The Berlin city government also has a ban set up on mass gatherings until Oct. 24. That rule caused the Berlin marathon, which was set for Sept. 27, to be canceled.

Leipzig has explored holding games at up to 50% capacity with socially distanced seating along with other leading German clubs been employed by on similar plans. The league is speaking with the German government and is encouraging clubs to talk to local health authorities to draw up plans.

The Bundesliga restarted in May amid the coronavirus pandemic, the first of Europe’s major leagues to do so. All games through to the conclusion of the summer season were held without any fans.