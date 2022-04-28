Start here.

Excerpt from my unpublished book “Memories of Germany and the Germans”

1989 At the end of October, my friend Manfred Barch, who lives in Bitterfeld, Germany, wanted to comfort me a little and cut me off from the harsh reality. After all, in 1988 I had suffered terrible losses during the catastrophic earthquake in Spitak on December 7, 1945, and since I was not advised to be alone, I asked Manfred to invite one of my close friends, Hamlet, as an escort. The latter and I went to Germany.

From Berlin’s main train station, I called Manfred and told him the numbers of our train and wagon arriving in Bitterfeld so he could meet us. Our train headed to Bitterfeld. During the conversation with my friend, I often pointed out the features of the infinite accuracy of the Germans and added that as soon as the train arrived at the station, Manfred himself would open the door of our car…

We finally got there and ֆ Manfred was not there yet. Hamlet looked at me suspiciously.

“Shame on you,” I thought.

I was fluent in German and could get to Manfred’s house without any problems, but…

We got out of the car and at the same moment I saw Manfred running towards us from the beginning of the platform, yes, runner. He reached us breathlessly and, not yet greeting, quickly showed his watch and exclaimed:

– Excuse me, please, I’m not late. The train arrived 1.5 minutes early…

A few days later we drove to Leipzig in Manfred’s car. The city, which had been attacked several times during the war and bombed thousands of times, was restored with such brilliant architectural solutions that the combinations of old and new made it look more pleasant to combine Gothic and modern architectural arts.

Before reaching Leipzig, Manfred stopped at a beautifully built hillside by the roadside, offering a beer and a snack. The hill was chosen with such skill that a considerable part of Leipzig with all its charm could be seen from the snack bar, as if in the palm of your hand. Manfred did not look away from Leipzig. I realized that some childhood memories had resurfaced in the “storehouse” of his soul, many of the “particles” of which he had given me. After a while, he looked at me a little differently and began to tell us a story that seemed unbelievable to us, seemingly unreal, but “for the discipline and character of the Germans.”

– Russian and Anglo-American troops were bombing Leipzig. It was as if fire was falling from the sky. We were 5-6 year old children. We were sheltering in the basements of buildings. Every second we heard the “cries” of planes and the endless explosions of bombs, and we trembled as if to save each other. During the regular bombing, someone shouted that the bread truck was bombed and the bread was thrown across the street.

We all stared at each other with hungry eyes and the bread falling from all sides, the hot smell rising from it spread all over the street, the city, the world… But no one approached the car bomb until the soldiers in firefighters’ clothes came and gathered and took the bread. From that day, perhaps hunger has “fixed” in my memory and preserved the warm aroma of bread. A warm scent from which we felt the uncontrollable torment of hunger ավելի

1988 A few days after the Spitak earthquake, standing on the rubble of our apartment building, it “did not occur to me” to pick up any survivors from my apartment. Instead, groups of stupid locals scurried around and picked up my surviving or half-destroyed family belongings and belongings. An honest rescuer found my wife’s gold jewelry and handed it over to the regional committee headquarters, and there some scoundrel “took it” with him. One of the rescuers handed me a very old icon as a gift from a Russian friend. I asked my close friend Vahag Ghazaryan from Spitak, who lives in Yerevan, to keep him so that he could return them later. A few months later, I asked him to return, and he.

– What icon… Aaa, that piece of cardboard… I do not even know where I threw it…

One of my relatives was lovingly shaving in my antique silver-gold jug that I accidentally saw and took back. Well, he “forgot” that it was not him…

1994 At the invitation of Alois in late December, I traveled to the village of Bisten in Saarland, Saarland, Germany, where he lived with his wife. Upon arrival, Alois immediately asked for my passport, as usual, to make sure the invitation was legal and to inform me of my arrival at the Migration Service.

The more surprised, the more angry Alois was. Instead of three months (he had sent the invitation for so long), I asked the German embassy for 15 days leave, wondering what I would do if I stayed at his house for so long. “I help him in his summer house in the summer, and now it is winter,” I thought. As it turned out, he had found a “black job” for me to “earn money”…

“Nothing, we’ll fix it,” he said, and the next morning, at the agreed time, we went to Saarloo City Hall, where the migration department was located. According to the procedure established there, the deputy mayor would meet us first, then the mayor, and then the migration department.

The mayor’s last name was Fas, which means barrel. As they say, “my problem” was coming. After all, 1994 was the most difficult year for Armenia. Fass “friendly” ordered his deputy and my friend to treat me well, then apologized that he would leave us alone for 5 minutes. The mayor returned with a friendly smile on his face, handed me my passport and said that he had already arranged the three-month period of my invitation in the migration department…

To this day, I can not help but wonder. If the mayor of a city of 450,000 has such an attitude towards an Armenian, then he is rightly considered the real CHOICE of his voters and the servant for them…

՜ No՜, mostly elected by force, electoral bribery, electoral fraud and “bribes”, like our arrogant and arrogant mayors.

January 11, 1995, Bisten

Spartak MATOSYAN

“Aravot” daily

27.04.2022: