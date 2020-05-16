German Bundesliga: Season resumes after coronavirus shutdown

Wales worldwide Rabbi Matondo might play for Schalke in opposition to Borussia Dortmund

The German Bundesliga resumes behind closed doorways this weekend, changing into the primary main European league to restart after the coronavirus shutdown.

Saturday’s six video games embrace the derby between Borussia Dortmund and Schalke (14:30 BST), with leaders Bayern Munich at Union Berlin on Sunday (17:00 BST).

The league was suspended on 13 March, with most groups having 9 video games left.

There can be a police presence at stadiums to make sure followers don’t enter and to stop disturbances.

Under strict well being protocols, followers are banned from the stadiums, however Borussia Monchengladbach are going to have cardboard cutouts of supporters within the stands.

About 300 folks, together with gamers, employees and officers, can be in or across the stadiums. Players have been examined for Covid-19 and can be anticipated to watch social distancing off the pitch.

Bundesliga golf equipment returned to coaching in mid-April, with gamers initially working in teams.

Every staff has been in quarantine, going from a lodge to their coaching floor for the week main as much as this weekend’s return.

Fixtures (all 14:30 BST except acknowledged)

Saturday 16 May

Augsburg v Wolfsburg

Borussia Dortmund v Schalke

Fortuna Dusseldorf v Paderborn

Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin

RB Leipzig v Freiburg

Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Monchengladbach (17:30 BST)

Sunday 17 May

Cologne v Mainz

Union Berlin v Bayern Munich (17:00 BST)

Monday 18 May

Werder Bremen v Bayer Leverkusen (19:30 BST)