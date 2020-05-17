German Bundesliga fixtures, kick-off times and how to watch matches live in the UK

How can I watch the video games?

BT Sport has unique Bundesliga rights in the UK. The broadcaster will present 9 Bundesliga matches throughout Saturday May 16, Sunday May 17 and Monday May 18. For the the rest of the Bundesliga season, BT Sport will broadcast each match, with at the least one match per weekend.

How is it protected to play in Germany?

Germany’s gamers had been the first of Europe’s main leagues to return to coaching whereas observing social distancing guidelines. There had been issues when Cologne reported three optimistic outcomes final week however crucially they continued coaching. Positive assessments are anticipated to be handled as common accidents, adopted by a two-week absence. The German Football League (DFL) introduced on Monday that they had taken 1,724 assessments on gamers and workers and 10 had been optimistic for coronavirus.

Last week Telegraph Sport revealed the extraordinary lengths groups will undergo to full their matches. Players shall be examined twice per week, three staff buses shall be used for social distancing, gamers will enter the subject individually and there shall be no handshakes.

What is there nonetheless to play for?

Just eight factors separate the prime 5 in Germany and though Bayern Munich are favourites to win one other title with a four-point lead, it has been a aggressive season. Bayern, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig have all rating in extra of 60 league targets after 25 video games, so their video games often ship leisure.

In the relegation battle, the backside two in the 18-team division go down mechanically whereas the staff that finishes 16th face third in Bundesliga 2 in a play-off. Paderborn and Werder Bremen occupy the backside two spots whereas Fortuna Dusseldorf and Mainz are additionally in bother.

How does the league desk stand?