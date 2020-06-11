German airline Lufthansa plans to cut 22,000 jobs

Image copyright

German airline Lufthansa has said it will cut 22,000 jobs since it struggles to deal with the slump in air travel due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The carrier predicted a slow recovery popular and expected to have about 100 fewer aircraft after the crisis.

Lufthansa said half the work cuts could be in Germany. It hopes to agree the measures with unions by 22 June.

It added that it hoped to minimise redundancies through short-time working and crisis agreements.

“The aim is to pave the way for the preservation of as many jobs as possible in the Lufthansa Group,” the company said.

The airline employs significantly more than 135,000 people global. About 1 / 2 of them have been in Germany.

Lufthansa labour director Michael Niggemann said: “Without a significant reduction in personnel costs during the crisis, we will miss the opportunity of a better restart from the crisis and risk that the Lufthansa Group will emerge from the crisis significantly weakened.”

Struggling sector

Last month, Lufthansa agreed a rescue deal worth €9bn (£8bn) with the German government to save it from collapse.

The German government will require a 20% stake in the firm, which it intends to sell by the end of 2023.

However, the deal still has to be approved by the firm’s shareholders and the European Commission.

The company closed its budget airline Germanwings in April.

