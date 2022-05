ARF member, member of “Hayastan” bloc, NA deputy Tadjos Avetisyan’s assistant Gerasim Vardanyan was recently called back to the NSS, Yerkir.am reports.

According to the media, he is currently going there with his lawyer Benik Galstyan.

The reason for calling Gerasim Vardanyan, who was released from the courtroom yesterday, to the NSS again is not known yet.