Gerard Pique says Barcelona have hit rock bottom after shocking 8-2 defeat | Football News





Gerard Pique has actually provided to leave Barcelona if it will enhance the club

Gerard Pique provided a searingly truthful evaluation of Barcelona’s shocking 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich, stating the club had “hit rock bottom” and requires transformations.

Barcelona produced an abysmal efficiency in Lisbon as they were embarrassed by the Bundesliga champs, yielding 8 objectives in a match for the very first time given that an 8-0 defeat to Sevilla in April 1946.

Pique – among the making it through members of the group who won the Champions League in 2009 under Pep Guardiola to start a golden age for Barcelona – provided a damning decision of the outcome and provided to leave the club in order for it to advance.

“We feel ravaged, although embarassment is the genuine word I’m searching for. We can not pay for to contend like this …