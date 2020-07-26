Geraldo Rivera and Arthel Neville reflect on the life of Regis Philbin

REGIS PHILBIN, ICONIC TV HOST, DEAD AT 88

Co- anchor Arthel Neville likewise recollected about her experiences with Philbin, noting she had actually dealt with the talk program icon on a couple of events, substituting Kathy Lee Gifford on “Live with Regis and Kathy Lee” and appearing with him on an episode of the NBC comedy “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”

“He is just so generous. He’s not that… egomaniacal person, you know, as you were saying, as well,” Neville stated. “Because of that, he’s generous. He doesn’t mind sharing the spotlight. And what you see is what you get.”

Neville even shared an individual interaction with Philbin throughout her very first marital relationship.

“Regis on my first wedding. He told me, ‘I had advice to you, Arthel. Don’t do it!'” Neville stated, triggering her and Rivera to laugh. “I need to have listened toReg The 2nd [marriage] is all excellent.”

CLICK ON THIS LINK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Co- anchor Eric Shawn asked Rivera what made Philbin renowned.

“I mean, he was about the Bronx. He was about Notre Dame University. He, you know, parochial school kid always making fun. The church loved him. He loved the church. But, you know, he was so quick with a quip. Always on,” Rivera stated. “What a man. I don’t think anybody will put together that kind of career again.”