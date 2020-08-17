Gerald McCoy suffers leg injury at Cowboys practice

Gerald McCoy suffered a leg injury on practice Monday in Frisco, Texas.

The Dallas Cowboys saw leading free-agent signee Gerald McCoy suffer a leg injury in practice.

According to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, “Cowboys veteran DT Gerald McCoy went down in practice with an apparent leg injury, I’m told. The severity is unclear, but something to watch for moving forward.” McCoy signed a three-year offer to bet his preferred youth group over the offseason. If the injury is as bad as what we hypothesize it may be, what a blow for the Cowboys.

#Cowboys experienced DT Gerald McCoy decreased in practice with an obvious leg injury, I’m informed. The intensity is uncertain, however something to expect progressing. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 17, 2020

Could the Dallas Cowboys have the ability to balance out a significant injury to Gerald McCoy?

McCoy was a standout in college for theOklahoma Sooners He invested the bulk of his NFL profession playing in relative privacy for the poorTampa Bay Buccaneers Despite being a six-time Pro Bowler and a four-time All-Pro entertainer, the Buccaneers didn’t get approved for the NFC playoffs when in his 9 years withTampa He missed out on the playoffs in his only year with 2019 Carolina Panthers.

While McCoy was perhaps the most gifted gamer on the 2020 Cowboys defense, he does …