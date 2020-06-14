Ger Lyons and Colin Keane star at Leopardstown | Racing News

Nickajack Cave and Heliac added additional gloss to some golden weekend break for Ger Lyons and Colin Keane with Listed victories at Leopardstown.

The coppia are still on the high coming from Siskin’s Irish 2,000 Guineas accomplishment on Friday evening and landed a lot more big-race beauty.

Nickajack Cave (12-1) won typically the Saval Beg Levmoss Stakes having got a work in prior to the shutdown, nevertheless that experienced come on weighty ground and he seemed a different idea back on the decent area.

Settled at a corner by Keane, he seemed to have a lot to do getting into the straight since Twilight Payment hit front side.

Nickajack Cave started to eat up the earth, though, and with a split furlong to operate he was usually going to make it happen and disappeared to succeed by a duration and a new half.

Assistant instructor Shane Lyons said: “Colin was excellent on him or her. He has been drawn broad and stated he’d fall him inside as he usually felt there was clearly going to be speed in the contest and this individual let him take pleasure in himself.

“For the initial couple of furlongs he considered the ground would be a little bit quick regarding him, nevertheless he moderately dewrinkled into it beautiful. He latched on 3 furlongs away and Colin said this individual felt like an excellent horse.

“This horse and Bucky Larson have been companions of Siskin, so he deserves this. The way he’s won there the plan could be to go to York for the Ebor. He’s after getting that trip well.”

Heliac came with the same run down the outdoors with the 5-2 favourite arising close house to succeed the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Noblesse Stakes.

Fresnal and Loveisthehigherlaw was enjoying a new ding-dong struggle before the preferred pounced.

“It was important to get black type for her and now that she’s got it so quick we can enjoy the rest of the season,” stated Shane Lyons.

“She needed every yard of that and will get further. She won the Red God (Handicap, at Dundalk) and we thought she was well handicapped after that knowing that she would want further, but obviously black type with her pedigree was so important.”

Keane round off their weekend in fashion, bagging a new treble along with victory regarding his dad, Gerry, on-board Athlumney Hall (12-1) inside the Leopardstown Handicap.

Napa Valley appears another prospective star regarding Aidan O’Brien given exactly how well this individual won typically the Leopardstown (C&G) Maiden on first appearance.

The 11-8 preferred won simply by three and a quarter measures to continue Seamie Heffernan’s trendy streak.

“The vibes were that he was showing a bit and I was more than happy with him,” stated Heffernan.

“He has a very good pedigree and I knew that he’d have a kick. He’s a fine big horse and he couldn’t have done it any easier.”

Dermot Weld signed up his very first winner because the resumption any time Eldama (2-1 favourite) a new big impact in successful the Leopardstown Fillies Maiden.

The trainer’s child, Kris, stated: “She’s an excellent filly. Our horses are a small bit right behind because they are seeking at typically the grass and saying which for consuming and certainly not for galloping on!

“The Curragh has been in drought since the a week ago of March so coaching them were the easiest.

“She’s carried out well coming from two to three actually and we’re going try to get the woman black sort.

“That was a mile today and I’d imagine a mile and a quarter wouldn’t be a problem as her half-sister Edelmira won the Give Thanks over a mile and a half in Cork.”