GeoZilla GPS Location Tracker No Monthly Fee for Loved Ones and Valuables | Works with Cellular, WiFi and GPS | Precise and Lightweight | SIM Card and 1-Year Data Plan Included



Price: $121.98

(as of Jul 22,2020 16:58:35 UTC – Details)

Product Description

GeoZilla is the first of its kind location tracking app that works across platforms, to bring together location of your entire family and your valuables within one app. Unlike similar trackers, GeoZilla relies on GPS and global GSM networks, which means it offers worldwide coverage and PRECISE tracking!

Here, at GeoZilla we put our customers’ needs first!

That’s why our GeoZilla GPS Tracker has everything to make the process easy:

Simple registration and activation

User-friendly app

Essential features like custom notifications and geo-fences

Durable and Discreet

It’s so small and lightweight you can put it in the smallest purse or clip it discreetly to clothing or keys. Its durable design also makes it perfect for clipping to a dog’s collar or on a child’s toy. Its small size (dimensions: 1.85 x 1.6 x 0.67 / weight: 1 oz) and long battery life make it a great option for busy families.

Reliable Alerts

GeoZilla allows you set up alerts to suit your needs and lifestyle. Create geofence areas to notify you when a loved one or pet leaves a designated zone. Get notified when your child deviates from their normal school day path. Set-up an SOS button to notify a designated person when you activate it. Feel secure knowing you can find your family when you need to.

Truly Affordable

Protecting your family should be affordable and doable for everyone. That is why GeoZilla gives you convenient service plans that won’t break the bank.

We are the guardians of your family and belongings – over 30,000 positive reviewers on App Store agree.

GeoZilla Tracker is peace of mind you can buy!



Easily track:

Kids on their way home from school

Seniors

Dogs and cats

Cars

Luggage and more

GeoZilla pairs with your smartphone to deliver PRECISE location information that will track in ANY location at ANY distance.

No more worries about your loved ones and valuables – GeoZilla GPS Tracker allows you to precisely track location worldwide.

GPS tracker for kids – LOVE

Give your kid the freedom of independence while maintaining safety,

Find your child’s location when an emergency occurs,

Know when your child leaves school or a friend’s house.

GPS tracker for pets – CARE

Create geo-fences to get notified as soon as your pet gets out,

Find your pet faster if they runaway.

GPS tracker for cars – SAFETY

Monitor new drivers,

Locate missing or stolen vehicles.

What comes in the GeoZilla Tracker box?



GeoZilla tracking device – small and lightweight.

Magnetic USB cable – to charge your tracker using a computer, at charge stations or in cars.

Hard case Pouch – storage to protect the device from accidental damage.

Shell belt clip – allows secure attachment of tracker to dog’s leash, case, or backpack.

Lanyard – to wear around the neck and be sure the tracker is on the person at all times.

What comes in the GeoZilla Tracker box?



GeoZilla tracking device – small and lightweight.

Magnetic USB cable – to charge your tracker using a computer, at charge stations or in cars.

Hard case Pouch – storage to protect the device from accidental damage.

Shell belt clip – allows secure attachment of tracker to dog’s leash, case, or backpack.

Lanyard – to wear around the neck and be sure the tracker is on the person at all times.

What comes in the GeoZilla Tracker box?



GeoZilla tracking device – small and lightweight.

Magnetic USB cable – to charge your tracker using a computer, at charge stations or in cars.

Hard case Pouch – storage to protect the device from accidental damage.

Shell belt clip – allows secure attachment of tracker to dog’s leash, case, or backpack.

Lanyard – to wear around the neck and be sure the tracker is on the person at all times.

CUSTOM ALERTS | SOS BUTTON | GEO-FENCE ZONES – Create your custom departure and arrival notifications to-and-from home, school, or other locations. SOS Button – With a press of a button, the location is broadcast via app notification, email or text. GEO-Fence Zones – Set up geo-fences with custom alerts when GeoZilla Tracker enter or exit the areas that you define.

RECHARGEABLE BATTERY – up to 5 days on a full charge with 60sec location updates. Using battery save mode technology when not tracking or in-use.

MINI GPS TRACKING DEVICE – Small and lightweight design allows you to discreetly clip it onto clothing, backpack or leash for a simple wearable GPS tracker.

EXCELLENT CUSTOMER SERVICE – GeoZilla is a U.S. company with over 2 million customers entrusting their family and valuables safety to our apps. If you have any questions please contact the support team on the official GeoZilla website.