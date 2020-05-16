Georginio Wijnaldum picks his perfect midfielder with Soccer AM’s Tubes | Football News



















5:03



Liverpool and Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum explains to Tubes his alternative of gamers’ attributes that will make up the perfect midfielder

The passing potential and expertise of which gamers would Georginio Wijnaldum decide for his perfect midfielder? He reveals all to Soccer AM’s Tubes…

The Liverpool midfielder was given the duty of choosing one participant for every ability that makes up a gifted midfielder, however the particular person he selected couldn’t be repeated.

Read on to see who Wijnaldum picked or click on play above to look at…

Passing potential of… Steven Gerrard

What a participant he was. I believe he had all the pieces, which is why he was probably the greatest midfielders who ever performed within the sport. He performed for Liverpool in order that’s why I select him.

Strength of… Clarence Seedorf

What a monster he was and nonetheless is now. There was an image on social media the place you noticed how match he nonetheless was. I believe it was on the seashore that image and you possibly can see how match and powerful he’s even after his profession, hopefully I’ll have that additionally.

Engine of… James Milner

His engine is unbelievable. I see it within the video games and in coaching, the best way he performs and the way match he’s. I hope I can attain that stage too. He’s continuous, I’ve to say once you play towards him, it is actually robust as a result of Milner is the kind of participant who won’t ever cease giving all the pieces so that you all the time should be 100 per cent concentrated and have to offer each time 100 per cent in any other case you’ll lose from him. He’s a very robust competitor.

Football mind of… Xavi

He was unbelievable. I believe him and [Andres] Iniesta have been the 2 who, after they have been collectively, have been unbelievable. He was a superb participant and the mind of Barcelona.

Skill of… Andrea Pirlo

What a participant. You can play him each ball in huge areas, tiny areas, he all the time had the answer for that scenario. His first contact was unreal, that is why I selected him.

Leadership of… Jordan Henderson

I’ve performed with a couple of gamers who’ve nice management, I’ve to say Kevin Strootman and Jordan Henderson have been, I believe, above the opposite ones. Mark Van Bommel was additionally a superb chief and a superb captain, however out of the three of them, I’ve to selected Henderson.

It may be annoying [when he is motivating players on the pitch], but when you consider why he is doing it, it is solely that will help you as an individual and the workforce so if you consider it in that method, you all the time recognize it so we’re actually pleased with the best way Henderson is.

Goalscoring of… Frank Lampard

The goalscoring must be Lampard as a result of I do not know what number of targets he scored, however he is up there with the highest scorers of the Premier League. It was simple for him, he was additionally a very good participant and a very good finisher. If we speak about scoring targets for a midfielder, I’ve to decide on Lampard. I do not know one other midfielder that scored extra targets than him.

