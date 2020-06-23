Georginio Wijnaldum: Liverpool midfielder ‘really proud’ to see young black footballers being vocal about racism | Football News







Georginio Wijnaldum says he is “really proud” to see younger black footballers such as for example Liverpool team-mate Trent Alexander-Arnold and Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling being vocal in their support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Wijnaldum, 29, has himself previously spoken out about racial injustice, insisting last year he is prepared to walk off the pitch if abused throughout a match.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, the Dutchman says seeing Sterling and Alexander-Arnold setting a good example for anyone else afraid to talk fills him with pride.

“I am really proud that they are vocal,” Wijnaldum said. “When other folks see that they’re vocal they are going to also want to be. A lot of people feel just like they cannot have the voice to be vocal, they do perhaps not have the platform. Maybe they think they are not that crucial of an individual.

“Sterling and Trent are stars in football, in England they are big players, when people see that they speak about it they will automatically think ‘if they can get it done, we can get it done also’.

“It’s a good example, they give the example to everyone to speak and not be afraid.”

Wijnaldum and Netherlands team-mate Frenkie De Jong made an anti-racism gesture following incidents of racism in Dutch football in 2019

Wijnaldum also maintains that any player racially abused throughout a game should really be protected no matter what even if it indicates potentially stopping matches.

“The right thing to do is for the people on the pitch to protect the player who gets racial abuse. You have to protect the player in that case,” that he said.

“In that (moment) the players on the pitch are more crucial than the game itself – it’s about humans.

“I think there should be rules that the referee has to stop the game to protect the gamer that is getting abuse.

“That’s what I think, you should protect the player at all times. At a lot of times football and clubs are really important but in that moment the player is more important than all of those things, that’s my opinion.”

‘Getting changed in Everton’s car parking was strange!’

The reality of football nowadays amid the coronavirus pandemic would have undoubtedly hit home for Liverpool’s players if they found out that they had to get changed for last weekend’s Merseyside derby in the Goodison Park car park.

Wijnaldum admits he only realised the very fact when that he arrived at the floor but praised Everton when planning on taking any step they can to keep everybody safe and socially distant.

“(I found out it was happening) when we came to the stadium,” he said. “Maybe I didn’t take notice when they said it, that’s also possible because you get so much information now. We have to walk around with a piece of paper and they have to scan it (wherever you go). There are so a lot of things that I may have missed them saying we have to change in the car park.

Liverpool players had to change in a portacabin in the Goodison Park car park on Sunday due to social distancing measures

“It was diverse from what we’re used to but on the reverse side we had a huge dressing room. Normally whenever you come to a stadium the dressing rooms aren’t that big like we’d, so it was also an optimistic thing.

“It was still strange to go from the vehicle park to the stadium, that has been something strange. They made the best of it and made sure many people are safe as you possibly can – we understand.

“It’s different but whether it really affected our preparation? I don’t know. We just have to deal with the situation, when Everton play away they will also have to dress in a car park, sometimes you have the benefits and sometimes not.”

‘Keita makes us stronger’

In Wijnaldum’s absence on the bench, Naby Keita impressed in midfield against the Toffees. The Dutchman says he’s glad to see the Guinean hit the heights he knows he is effective at after putting up with a string of injuries and says he can envisage the pair operating in midfield together.

Naby Keita delivered among the his most useful Premier League performances in Sunday’s 0-0 draw at Everton

“I see myself using everyone. It’s up to the manager, the manager has to make the decisions and we just play with who that he chooses at the time.

“From Naby all of us knew he has a large amount of quality in him because he’s shown it on the training pitch for two years now. He was quite unlucky with the injuries he had but hopefully he is able to stay fit and show what he’s capable of.

“We all know what he can do and he can make the team stronger.”

‘No plans for Chelsea vs Man City; business to take care of first’

Wijnaldum says Liverpool’s players or management have not entertained the thought of a ‘watchalong’ for Chelsea vs Manchester City on Thursday – in which a result for Frank Lampard’s side may potentially see Liverpool crowned Premier League champions for initially.

He says the focus is on caring for business against Crystal Palace at a clear Anfield on Wednesday, go on Sky Sports.

“No we don’t possess plans to watch that game. We have to take care of business, we can only think about our personal performance, we can’t perform for Manchester City or for Chelsea so it’s better to think about our own team.

“We are so used to having fans [at Anfield] that it’s going to be strange to see when you play that there are no fans there.

“Every team in the Premier League gets help from the supporters that are in the stadium, everyone has that problem and has to face it.”

‘Everyone is happy there’s football on TV’

Project Restart is currently in full swing with all 20 Premier League sides having taken to the field at least one time. Wijnaldum says the viewing experience of empty grounds with artificial crowd nose will need some being employed to but says the fact there is football on tv for the country to watch is a big positive.

“I only watched Tottenham vs Manchester United so far. The other games I did perhaps not see.

“I watched it with the crowd sound, it’s just strange. You are so used to seeing the crowd, the atmosphere is significantly diffent. Like I said, we just have too cope with it, it is important is that everyone is safe.

“Everyone is happy that there is football on television, everyone is disappointed that you can’t go to games but there is football on television – that’s one positive thing to take out of it.”

