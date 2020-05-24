Georgie Harland named first female Team GB Chef de Mission for 2022 Winter Olympics | Olympics News





Harland states she is ‘so honoured’ to approve the function

Georgie Harland will certainly come to be Team GB’s first female Chef de Mission in the background of the Olympics, after being designated to the blog post for the Beijing 2022 Winter Games.

Harland, that won bronze in the contemporary pentathlon in 2004, will certainly be charged with the preparation and also implementation of Team GB’s participation in the following Winter Games, which happen from 4-20 February 2022.

Having operated at the British Olympic Association for nearly 10 years, the 42- year-old was Team GB’s Deputy Chef de Mission at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games and also will certainly perform the very same function for the rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Games.

In a declaration from Team GB, Harland stated: “I am so honoured to have actually been asked to play Chef de Mission for Beijing 2022.

” I have a deep enthusiasm for the Olympic Movement and also all it incorporates, therefore beyond representing your nation as a professional athlete, which I have actually been privileged sufficient to do, this is the following finest point.

“Being named as Chef de Mission is an opportunity, and also I will certainly provide whatever I can to the function in behalf of every one of our winter professional athletes and also sporting activities.

“The development and also growth of Team GB as a winter country is extremely interesting, and also Team GB’s record-breaking efficiencies in Sochi and also PyeongChang are testimony to this.

“I am very much looking forward to the journey to Beijing in 2022 and making it a memorable and successful experience for our athletes and the broader team.”

BOA chairman Sir Hugh Robertson stated: “This is an extremely interesting visit for TeamGB Georgie is an all-natural leader that brings the understanding of an Olympic medallist and also has actually allied it to over 10 years’ experience at the BOA.

“She did a superb job as our Chief de Mission at the Youth Olympic Games in Lausanne earlier this year.”

Harland will certainly change Mike Hay, that indicated his purpose to tip down after the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.

Robertson stated: “I would also like to thank Mike Hay for his outstanding contribution as Chef de Mission for Team GB at the last two Olympic Winter Games.”

Andy Anson, Chief Executive Officer of the BOA, included: “Georgie is an exceptional participant of the BOA’s team.

“She is significantly skilled, both as a professional athlete and also an efficiency lead in the Olympic atmosphere.

“She will bring a calm authority to the team and will create a relaxed and focused environment in which the athletes will be able to perform to the best of their ability.”