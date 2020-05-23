Georgie Harland becomes first woman to be appointed Team GB Olympic Chef de Mission 

Georgie Harland can still clearly remember the moving doors minute, aged 10, when the opening event of the 1988 Seoul Olympics blinked up on the tv display in the kitchen area of her Kent house. “That was it – I was completely taken in by the Olympics,” she states. “I clearly remember the Union flag and all these countries coming together. I created a scrapbook of the Seoul Games. The Olympics became a dream of mine.”

32 years on, and also it can be disclosed that Harland will certainly produce her very own piece of Olympic background. She has actually been appointed Team GB’s Chef de Mission for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics therefore will certainly come to be the first woman to tackle that respected placement in the whole 124 years of the Games.

After winning bronze in the contemporary pentathlon in 2004, she is likewise the first Olympic medallist to presume a function that positions her accountable of the preparation, prep work and also implementation of Team GB’s involvement at the XXIV Winter Olympics in February 2022.

“I’m absolutely delighted and extremely honoured,” she stated. “The pinnacle is to compete for your country – this is the next best thing. I’ve worked with some amazing mentors who have led me to this position. It’s not the defining factor that I’m a woman coming into this Chef role but I do feel proud of that fact.”

With the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics likewise most likely to come to be the first Games in which Team GB sends out extra women than male professional athletes, it is a reality that likewise additional underlines past inequalities. Harland, nevertheless, was a taking a trip book for the 2000 Sydney Games when the contemporary pentathlon was opened up to females for the first time given that coming to be a core Olympic occasion some 88 years previously in 1912.

“That is quite staggering when you reflect,” she states. “It is getting nearer to gender equality across the Games and it has moved a long way but there is still a shift to go for complete parity.” Having benefited the British Olympic Association for the previous years and also been Deputy Chef de Mission at the 2016 summertime video games in Rio, Harland has actually currently contributed in Team GB’s phenomenal surge to Olympic extremely power.