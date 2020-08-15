Georgia’s Stone Mountain Park shuts down ahead of anticipated militia rally By Reuters





By Rich McKay

ATLANTA (Reuters) – With web reports of a looming dispute in between an anti-government militia, white supremacist rally- goers and counter-protesters, Georgia state authorities stated Stone Mountain Park, famous for its substantial rock sculpting of Confederate leaders, will be closed to the general public on Saturday.

The Three Percenters militia had actually used last month to hold a more than 2,000-strong rally “to defend and protect our history and second Amendment rights” onAug 15 at the park northeastof Atlanta The application was rejected by state authorities, who pointed out violence at a comparable occasion in 2016.

But a number of online groups, consisting of one called “Defending Stone Mountain,” swore to march in the park anyhow and asked individuals to come with Confederate and U.S. flags. Another group, the Atlanta Antifacists, swore to hold a counter-protest.

Park authorities were not instantly readily available for remark late on Friday, however stated in a brief declaration that the park will be closed on Saturday, due to security issues.

The city of Stone Mountain, house to about 6,000 citizens, likewise provided a declaration asking the general public to prevent the location.

Stone Mountain Park, which draws more than 4 million visitors a year to its stretching 3,200 acres of woods and …