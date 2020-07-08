Georgia’s healthcare minister: We’ve a lot of experience in how to conduct monitoring on the borde – Panorama

According to the Minister of Healthcare, Ekaterine Tikaradze, Georgia has gained a lot of experience in controlling the border, and for that reason, it’s expected that the process of opening borders to 5 countries will undoubtedly be well managed, Interpressnews reports.

“We have a lot of experience in how to conduct monitoring on the border and how to reveal every case. Therefore, we expect that the process will be under full get a handle on and it will not cause any danger to our citizens. Due to this, we took a decision to restart travel with certain countries with no conditions. The visitors from those 5 countries could have to fill in certain data about their previous locations in the last 14 days. Accordingly, we’ll have enough details about the visitors in question. If the visitor has a temperature, s/he will undoubtedly be PCR tested in the airport and the following measures will undoubtedly be taken only after it,” stated Tikaradze, as quoted by the source.

The minister also noted that Georgian citizens who’ll travel to those 5 countries could have to proceed through 14-day quarantine once they return.