Georgia’s coronavirus cases hit daily record, officials say

The Georgia Department of Public Health has confirmed not quite 88,000 total cases of the herpes virus. At least 2,849 people in Georgia have died.

On Thursday, there were 1,649 people hospitalized with the virus in Georgia – up from 1,135 a week earlier in the day.

“We are in exponential growth with rapidly rising infections,” Dr. Carlos del Rio, an infectious disease expert at Emory University, tweeted Thursday.

“I am very concerned of our trajectory as we head into the 4th of July weekend,” del Rio said as that he urged visitors to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

While on his “Wear a Mask” tour, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp appeared in a video Thursday with U.S. Surgeon General VADM Jerome M. Adams.

“If you want some college football this fall and other sports, wear your mask for the next few weeks. Let’s flatten the curve and drive the numbers down. God bless!” Kemp says in the video.

