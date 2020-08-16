Georgia’s Cherokee County closes third high school for COVID-19 concerns

A Georgia school district stated Sunday that it will close a third high school through completion of the month in the middle of a COVID-19 break out.

The Cherokee County School District chose to close Creekview High School after 25 trainees evaluated favorable for the coronavirus and 500 of its 1,800 in-person trainees were put”precautionary quarantine,” it said in a statement Additional pending tests might “significantly increase the quarantine total,” and the choice was made with the school board and health authorities.

Creekview High School in Canton, Ga. Google Maps

Creekview is the third high school to close in the Georgia district outside Atlanta, in addition to Etowah and Woodstock high schools. All 3 schools are tentatively schedule to resumeAug 31.

Let our news fulfill your inbox. The news and stories that matters, provided weekday early mornings.

Creekview started the year with around 31,000 of its 42,000 trainees participating in in-person guideline. The school district advised that trainees use masks however did not need it.

“As we have said since we announced our reopening, we will not hesitate to quarantine students and close classrooms in an effort to continue operating school in-person for as long as possible,” the district stated.

Superintendent Brian Hightower encouraged students to wear masks in a declaration recently.

“As your Superintendent, I wear a mask whenever I cannot social distance,” Hightower stated. “We understand all moms and dads do not think the clinical research study that …