Georgians urge government to aid Armenia in fight against COVID-19 – Armenian News

Georgian residents have launched a web-based petition on the social media and completely different public platforms, asking their government to supply aid to Armenia amid the unprecedented improve in the COVID-19 circumstances.

In specific, a person figuring out himself as Sandro Chumashvili on gopetition.com has addressed an enchantment to the Georgian authorities.

The web site tells customers that the scenario in Armenia is “much more serious” in contrast to Georgia which has managed to guarantee a greater surveillance over containing the unfold of the disese.

“We ask the Georgian government to think about aiding the neighboring country at this difficult moment. We are willing to offer help to Armenia by way of treating the people infected with coronavirus there. We believe it will be a right step to help the neighboring state, and normalize the epidemiological situation in the region,” reads an announcement enclosed to the petition.

Georgia has up to now reported 801 infections and three deaths from the novel coronavirus. As many as 644 of the confirmed sufferers are identified to have already recovered. The official tally in Armenia reached 11, 221 as of Thursday morning, with a complete of three,468 recoveries and 2444 deaths.