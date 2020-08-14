Georgian police arrest 4 Armenian citizens for illegal border crossing – Panorama

Georgia’s border police have actually jailed 4 Armenian citizens for unlawfully crossing the nation’s state border, 1tv.ge reported.
The examination exposed that the citizens, bypassing the border checkpoint, trespassed the Georgian state border in a group from Armenia, a police declaration stated.
A probe is underway, the source included.
The intruders deal with 4 -5 years in jail.
