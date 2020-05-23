Georgian official expects apology from Armenia’s health minister – Panorama

Director of the Center for Infectious Diseases, AIDS and Clinical Immunology of Georgia Tengiz Tsertsvadze known as ‘incorrect’ the remarks of Armenian Health Minister Arsen Torosyan in regards to the epidemiological scenario in Georgia. According to Interpressnews report, Tsertsvadze recommended Arsen Torosyan should both substantiate the grounds for calling into doubt the accuracy of the official statistical information of Covid19 in Georgia, or apologize.

“We don’t think that senior officials should make the similar statements without any arguments. COVID-19 patients are identified and registered according to the highest international standards, transparently, and their high credibility has not yet been questioned by any international institution or expert. We think that the Minister should either substantiate his incorrect assessments, or at least disavow his statement and apologize,” Tengiz Tsertsvadze as quoted by the supply.

The Georgian official additionally famous that with present statistics of Covid-19 in Armenia the assertion of the minister is a minimum of ‘ridiculous.’ We invite Arsen Torosyan and all of the individuals to reach in Georgia and we’re able to share them the nation’s expertise in COVID-19 administration, ”he added.

As reported earlier, Armenian Health Minister Arsen Torosyan known as into doubt the official statistics of Georgia in regards to the coronavirus instances and requested if the loss of life charge of pneumonia was included in it.