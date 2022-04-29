Brief description of Armenian-Georgian relations

Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili will pay an official visit to Armenia on April 29-30. Within the framework of the visit, the Georgian Foreign Minister will have meetings with the RA President, the RA Prime Minister, the RA NA Speaker and the RA Foreign Minister.

Diplomatic relations

The cooperation between Armenia and Georgia is based on the millennial relations and strong historical ties between the two peoples.

Diplomatic relations between the Republic of Armenia and Georgia were established in 1992. on July 17. 1993 The Embassy of the Republic of Armenia in Tbilisi started operating in July 2010. 2008 The Consulate General of the Republic of Armenia was established in Batumi in April 2010.

Political dialogue

There is a high level of political dialogue between the Republic of Armenia and Georgia. The Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan paid official visits to Georgia in September last year, and in December. 2021 Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili arrived in Armenia on a working visit in October 2010.

Meetings and contacts between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the two countries at different levels are regular. 2021 Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, who is in Georgia as part of a delegation led by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, met with Georgian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani in September 2010. And in 2022 The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan paid a working visit to Georgia in March 2010.

Inter-parliamentary cooperation

Friendly groups operate in the parliaments of the Republic of Armenia and Georgia. The Armenian community is represented in the Georgian parliament by two deputies of Armenian descent.

Bilateral relations

There is close cooperation between Armenia and Georgia in almost all spheres, including political, economic, security, humanitarian, cultural, etc.

There is an intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation between the two countries, the 11th session of which took place in 2021. was born on December 20 in Tbilisi.

2021 The total trade turnover between the two countries was about 171,200 thousand. USD.

There are about 80 international treaties, agreements, memoranda-protocols covering almost all spheres of relations between the Republic of Armenia and Georgia.

Georgia has one of the largest Armenian communities, which is a bridge to strengthen and develop relations between the two countries.

There are about two dozen community structures, the largest of which in 2011. “Hayartun” cultural youth center was founded in There is also an Armenian-language press.