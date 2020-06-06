Georgian FM reiterated readiness to assist the Armenian side in the fight against Covid-19 – Panorama

Armenian FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan held a telephone dialog along with his Georgian counterpart David Zalkaliani on Friday As the press division at the overseas ministry reported, the interlocutors exchanged views on the steps in the direction of addressing the challenges brought on by Covid-19 and overcoming its social-financial penalties.



According to the press assertion by the Georgian overseas ministry, on behalf of the Georgian Prime Minister, David Zalkaliani as soon as once more provided help to the Armenian side in the fight against the pandemic. Zohrab Mnatsakanyan expressed his appreciation relating to the supply. He mentioned that he extremely values the Georgian folks’s help in these troublesome instances. The two ministers agreed to proceed energetic communication, together with via the energetic involvement of sectoral businesses.



Exchanging data on safety points, the events underlined that regional and international safety taken on an more and more significant focus throughout the pandemic.

Conversation addressed problems with cooperation in bilateral and multilateral codecs, together with inside the Eastern Partnership, the supply mentioned.