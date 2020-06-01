Georgia watermelon season set to kick off first week of June | News

LAGRANGE – Sweet, refreshing Georgia watermelons are coming to a retailer close to you in early June. The 2020 watermelon crop is anticipated to have the crisp, candy taste and top quality distinctive to Georgia watermelon.
While Georgia has had a comparatively cool spring, customers ought to nonetheless begin seeing Georgia Grown watermelons in shops the first week of June. The Georgia season usually peaks round June 20.
“We expect excellent quality and even more, we are eager to have a successful growing season,” Rob Greene, Georgia Watermelon Association president and proprietor of Lime Creek Farms in Arabi, mentioned in a information launch.
Planting for Georgia’s watermelon crop begins in March. From planting to harvest, watermelons usually want 90 days to develop, ripen and be prepared for harvest. With greater than 18,000 acres of watermelon harvested on common every year, the state of Georgia ranks within the Top four within the Unites States for manufacturing after Texas, Florida and California.
Georgia watermelons are anticipated to hit shops by Wednesday. Consumers can choose up watermelon in native shops and markets all through the Southeast. The 2020 GWA Queen Ambassador, Lindsey Westberry, would usually be in shops this summer time, however due to COVID-19 restrictions she helps customers by way of serving in different methods in her local people.
Just earlier than Memorial Day, Westberry joined in with members of the National Guard at Second Harvest of South Georgia to pack meals bins for the local people in Valdosta. SHSG offers greater than three million meals yearly to these with meals insecurity.
“Having the opportunity to give back to my community alongside many of our service men and women was truly a blessing,” she mentioned. “I believe in living a life of use to others, and I look forward to continuing to bring smiles to people’s faces through watermelon.”
On social media, Westberry will put collectively many recipes, security and how-to tutorials so customers can get pleasure from their native watermelon.
“It’s more important now than ever to support your local economy – and we do that from purchasing in season produce like watermelon when it comes in stores,” Samantha Kilgore, the GWA government director, mentioned. “Let watermelon help cool you off this summer, and rest assured that your local growers do everything they can to provide a safe, sweet, and satisfying product.”
The Georgia Watermelon Association is the commerce group for members of the Georgia watermelon trade. The GWA mission is to promote the trade from manufacturing to consumption. For extra data, go to www.georgiawatermelonassociation.org.