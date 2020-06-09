Georgia to send decontamination chambers to Armenia – Armenian News

The Georgian firm Edison Tech Solutions will help Armenia within the combat in opposition to the coronavirus pandemic by gifting the nation 5 decontamination chambers, Sputnik-georgia.ru experiences.

It comes after a number of Georgian residents initiated a petition earlier this month, urging their authorities to send the required medical provides to Armenia.

The firm’s founder, Givi Beridze, promised that the humanitarian assist will attain the nation inside every week on the newest. He instructed utilizing the chambera in hospital wards and in public locations they might be discovered crucial. “All the rest is a formal arrangement between the two states,” he added.