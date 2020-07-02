Georgia to provide a corridor for the passage of Russian citizens from Armenia – Panorama

An settlement has been reached with the Georgian facet to permit Russian citizens stranded in Armenia to return dwelling passing by means of the territory of Georgia. As the Russian Embassy in Armenia reported, the settlement has been reached in shut cooperation with Russian Embassy, Russia’s overseas ministry, Armenian and Georgian authorities in addition to the the authorities of North Ossetia.

According to the supply, as organized with the Russian Embassy, South Caucasus Railway (SCR) has expressed readiness to cowl the value of the transportation, particularly to provide snug buses (outfitted with air-conditioning and bathrooms) which can ease the journey by means of the territory of the neighboring nation with out technical stops.

It is famous that the lists of the passengers are compiled based mostly on the information of the Russian Embassy.