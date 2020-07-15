Georgia teen killed when parachute fails to open while skydiving: report

“Jeanna wasn’t scared a bit,” her father, Joey Triplicata, told the outlet. “She had wanted to do this, for whatever reason.”

She went with her grandmother on Sunday to Skydive Atlanta, while some of her other relatives came to watch, the newspaper reported.

But during the tandem jump with an instructor, the family saw a parachute spinning out of control, the outlet reported.

The teen and her 35-year-old instructor, Nick Esposito, 35, landed in Upson County field and were killed.

Upson Sheriff Dan Kilgore attributed the deadly episode to an issue with their parachutes.

“Upon exiting the aircraft, the primary parachute failed to open properly and went into a spin,” he told the outlet. “The emergency parachute did not deploy until extremely low altitude and did not fully open.”

Her father, Joey, said the fatal accident marked the “worst day of [the family’s] lives.”

“It doesn’t even seem real,” Che said. “We’re going to miss her every day for the rest of our lives.”

