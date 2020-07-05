Georgia Tech won’t require students to wear masks on campus. Faculty aren’t happy

Seth Marder, a professor of chemistry, materials science and engineering at Georgia Tech, said the policy of perhaps not mandating masks is “irresponsible and puts the Georgia Tech community at significant health risk.”

The letter is element of a wider pushback from university traits across the country who’re wary of returning to college campuses in close proximity to thousands of teenagers as Covid-19 continues to spread.

The recent sharp increases in confirmed coronavirus cases across the US South and West will be driven by young people who’re not social distancing or avoiding social gatherings. Young people are broadly speaking less likely to be hospitalized or die from Covid-19, but they aren’t immune to the virus and will still spread it to older people with underlying health problems.

Coronavirus already spiking at universities

The faculty letter at Georgia Tech requests several changes, including a mask-wearing requirement, large-scale testing, timely contact tracing and that remote classes function as the default mode of instruction.

The letter also argues these decisions ought to be made by Georgia Tech’s president Ángel Cabrera rather than the statewide university system.

“(N)ot providing President Cabrera the autonomy to shape (Georgia Tech) decision-making and policies in response to Covid-19 with the input of the campus community endangers our research and education missions and, most importantly, threatens the health, well-being and education of students, staff, and faculty,” the letter says.

Cabrera said in a statement that the school appreciates the faculty’s input.

“We are meeting with faculty regularly to plan best modes of instruction,” that he said. “Faculty members are also helping flesh out other aspects of the return to campus. In addition, we are closely following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Georgia Department of Public Health and the Governor’s Coronavirus Task Force.”

Faculty at other universities have expressed similar concerns, and never without reason.

A 21-year-old student at Penn State — which plans to allow students to reunite in the fall — died of respiratory failure from coronavirus complications last month, the university said.

Paul Kellerman, an English professor at Penn State University, wrote in Esquire last week he shuddered at the thought of teaching in an area full of asymptomatic spreaders.

“And students being students will do what students have always done: congregate in packs, drink heavily, and comingle,” that he wrote.

“That is the nature of college culture, with campus serving as a petri dish for the spread of the coronavirus. Teaching in such conditions is a risk many are unwilling to take, especially when the steps taken to mitigate the risk are pedagogically unsound.”