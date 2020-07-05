Georgia Tech won’t require students to wear masks on campus. Faculty aren’t happy

Seth Marder, a professor of chemistry, materials science and engineering at Georgia Tech, said the policy of perhaps not mandating masks is “irresponsible and puts the Georgia Tech community at significant health risk.”
Coronavirus already spiking at universities
The faculty letter at Georgia Tech requests several changes, including a mask-wearing requirement, large-scale testing, timely contact tracing and that remote classes function as the default mode of instruction.
The letter also argues these decisions ought to be made by Georgia Tech’s president Ángel Cabrera rather than the statewide university system.
“(N)ot providing President Cabrera the autonomy to shape (Georgia Tech) decision-making and policies in response to Covid-19 with the input of the campus community endangers our research and education missions and, most importantly, threatens the health, well-being and education of students, staff, and faculty,” the letter says.
Cabrera said in a statement that the school appreciates the faculty’s input.
“We are meeting with faculty regularly to plan best modes of instruction,” that he said. “Faculty members are also helping flesh out other aspects of the return to campus. In addition, we are closely following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Georgia Department of Public Health and the Governor’s Coronavirus Task Force.”
Faculty at other universities have expressed similar concerns, and never without reason.
“And students being students will do what students have always done: congregate in packs, drink heavily, and comingle,” that he wrote.
“That is the nature of college culture, with campus serving as a petri dish for the spread of the coronavirus. Teaching in such conditions is a risk many are unwilling to take, especially when the steps taken to mitigate the risk are pedagogically unsound.”