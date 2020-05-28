Georgia teacher paralyzed after waterslide mishap: ‘It just happened in a split second’

“It’s devastating, you know, to think that a fun Memorial Day weekend waterslide could be a life-changing event like this,” husband Brent Feske advised the station.

“It just happened in a split second,” buddy Jennifer Price added. “She was super happy, laughing, having a great time — and everything changed.”

Brent Feske mentioned the accident happened when his spouse collided with a baby “in the absolute wrong way.”

The enchancment in his spouse’s arms got here 24 hours after her surgical procedure, he mentioned.

“That to me is such a great sign and I’m just so excited,” he told WTOC.

No rapid data was out there on whether or not the waterslide was faulty in any means.

A crowdsourcing web page created for the household presents the next description of the injured lady:

“Everyone’s favorite teacher and friend, Valerie is the epitome of positivity, spunk, and our very own ray of sunshine.”

The couple have been married for 13 years and have two youngsters, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Richmond Hill is about 22 miles southwest of Savannah.