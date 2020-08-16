Georgia State Patrol trooper charged with murder after shooting a Black man

Thompson tried to stop Julian Edward Roosevelt Lewis, 60, for a traffic-related offense. When he declined to stop, Thompson provided a short chase prior to utilizing a “precision Intervention technique,” sending out the cars and truck to a drop in a ditch, according to the GBI.
Thompson then fired one shot, striking Lewis in the face. He was noticable dead on the scene. An autopsy is being carried out at the GBI Crime Lab, according to the release.
Thompson will be scheduled into the Screven County Jail, the GBI release stated. He has actually been charged with felony murder and exacerbated attack and was ended from the Department of Public Safety.
CNN has actually not had the ability to identify if Thompson has a lawyer.
FBI Atlanta public affairs professional Kevin Rowson informed CNN in an emailed declaration Saturday that they touch with regional and state authorities.
“The FBI is aware of the Screven County matter and we have been in contact with local and state authorities. The FBI is always prepared to investigate whenever information comes to light of a potential federal violation,” Rowson stated.
