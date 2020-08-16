Georgia State Patrol trooper charged with murder after shooting a Black man

Jacob Gordon Thompson, 27, was apprehended on Friday in connection with the deadly officer included shooting in Screven County that happened on August 7, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) stated in a news release.

Thompson tried to stop Julian Edward Roosevelt Lewis, 60, for a traffic-related offense. When he declined to stop, Thompson provided a short chase prior to utilizing a “precision Intervention technique,” sending out the cars and truck to a drop in a ditch, according to the GBI.

Thompson then fired one shot, striking Lewis in the face. He was noticable dead on the scene. An autopsy is being carried out at the GBI Crime Lab, according to the release.

Thompson will be scheduled into the Screven County Jail, the GBI release stated. He has actually been charged with felony murder and exacerbated attack and was ended from the Department of Public Safety.