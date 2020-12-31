The Senate runoff between Kelly Loeffler and Raphael Warnock is due next week and both the senators are now visiting different cities for their campaign rallies. On Wednesday, the GOP Senator Kelly Loeffler was welcomed into the city of Augusta by Rick Allen, Georgia Congressman.

The Senator was on the visit for the sole purpose of campaigning to be in office for the next term. In the midst of the campaign, she called her rally at Augusta a “Senate Firewall” rally. She further mentioned that if their party were to come into office fighting against Democrat Raphael Warnock, then they will be the “firewall” into stopping socialism in America.

Going by her list of agendas, Kelly Loeffler promises to get the economy of the area back on track. The Covid-19 pandemic has made the year extremely difficult, especially keeping in mind the economic point of view. Therefore, Senator Kelly Loeffler keeps the economy on the top of her list if she wins the runoff against fellow Democrat Warnock.

Senator Kelly Loeffler To Fight For The American Dream Of Georgians

In a very motivating campaign speech, Loeffler talked about the distress of people during this year. She stressed on the impact of the lockdown on the economy of the entire country in general and Georgia in particular. The Senator promised that she was to win next week, she will lead the people out of this misery. “Fight for Georgians” was mentioned in her speech. Kelly Loeffler further mentioned that she will not stop till Georgians are able to live the true American dream.

In the spirit of campaigning, Loeffler also mentioned that the future of Georgia was on the line and the next week’s election will be a deciding factor for the case of Georgia. While talking about her counterpart candidate, she mentioned that the path of the Democrats is a “distinct contrast” from her path. She further mentioned that the Democrats want to raise taxes and take away their God-given rights.