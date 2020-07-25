Georgia Senate candidate awaits test results after wife tests positive

Ossoff’s project stated in a declaration that he has actually not held or taken part in an in-person project occasion in more than a month. Instead, he has actually held virtual project occasions and city center in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Jon is also experiencing symptoms and was tested for the virus this morning. His results are pending,” stated Miryam Lipper, project interactions director, in the declarationSaturday
.
Ossoff prepares to stay in seclusion till physician clear both him and his wife, the project stated.
Lipper stated thatDr Alisha Kramer, Ossoff’s wife, who is an OB-GYN at Emory University Hospital, started separating “immediately” after experiencing signs today. CNN has actually connected to Emory for remark.
In 2017, Ossoff ran and almost won an unique election for a United States House seat in a long time conservative Georgia district. Despite his loss to Republican Karen Handel, Ossoff ended up being a home name in the state.
This story has actually been upgraded with extra background details and context.