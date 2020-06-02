Georgia rules out opening of border for Armenian tourists – Armenian News

A Georgian well being official has dominated out the chance of opening state borders for international locations reporting a excessive price of COVID-19.

In a televised tackle, Amiram Gamkrelidze, Director General of the Georgian National Center for Disease Control and Prevention, stated the restriction applies additionally to Armenia, particularly within the tourism season.

“The travelers will be first of all from ‘green zone’ countries. The [Georgian National] Tourism Administration is working in that direction, Bilateral agreements will be concluded with countries reporting the lowest risks. Also, certain procedures are being elaborated to determine the tests which tourists will be required to undergo before arrival. Many countries have already established such rules. For instance, those of our citizens who travel to Turkey for treatment must undergo a PCR test no sooner than 48 hours before crossing the border. Similarly, the [inbound] tourists must be subject to a certain control after crossing the Georgian border,” the Georgian service of RFE/RL quoted him as saying.

Two Georgian cities, Tbilisi and Batumi, have been earlier reported to be on the record of the most secure European locations amid the spreading pandemic