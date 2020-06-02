Georgia reports two new coronavirus cases – Panorama

Georgia has reported two new cases of coronavirus earlier on Tuesday, bringing the entire variety of cases to 796.

634 of the 796 sufferers have recovered, whereas 12 others have died, Agenda.ge reports.

As of at present 150 folks stay contaminated with COVID-19 in Georgia.

Both of the new cases are from the Mareti village of Marneuli municipality.

Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia urged folks on Monday to put on face masks throughout public gatherings or in public transport as no single state can defeat the coronavirus.

“Coronavirus is a world problem and we are able to solely have fun victory collectively,” Gakharia acknowledged at present.

He mentioned that the foremost objective of the Georgian authorities is to maintain the virus underneath management.