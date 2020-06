Georgia has reported six new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases to 837 on Friday.

697 of the 837 patients have recovered from the disease, while 13 the others have died.

As of today 127 people remain infected with COVID-19 in Georgia, Agenda.ge reports.

One of the six new patients doesn’t know how that he contracted herpes.

Georgian health officials say that there are a few COVID-19 patients, mostly from Tbilisi, who do not know the foundation of the infection.