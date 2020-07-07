Georgia reports 5 new cases of coronavirus – Panorama

Georgia has reported five new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the national tally to 958 as of Tuesday, July 7, Agenda.ge reports.

All of the five new cases are imported – three are truck drivers and the remaining two are Georgian citizens that have returned from Armenia.

838 of the 958 patients have recovered, while 15 others have died.

As of today 105 people remain infected with COVID-19 in Georgia.

Georgia reported its first case of the coronavirus at the end of February 2020.

Since then more than 125,000 individuals have been tested for the herpes virus.

Most of the new cases in the last several days were imported (truck drivers).

All individuals entering the united states will still have to spend two weeks in quarantine.