Georgia reports 4 new cases of COVID-19 – Panorama

Georgia has reported 4 new cases of coronavirus, ringing the whole quantity of cases to 805 on Friday.

650 of the 805 sufferers have recovered, whereas 13 others have died, Agenda.ge reports.

As of at present 142 folks stay contaminated with COVID-19 in Georgia.

Two of the new cases are from the so-referred to as Saburlato cluster in Tbilisi, whereas the opposite two people had been beneath quarantine.

Georgia continues to keep up a low an infection fee and reopen its financial system.

The nation is on the brink of welcome vacationers from July.